Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kids left to 'bear the brunt' of royal rift

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are growing up having no knowledge of their ancestral background

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children are branded the “biggest losers” as the rift continues to riles up among the royals.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue claimed Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, are left isolated due to their lack of knowledge about their family background from both maternal and paternal side.

The Duke of Sussex has been at odds with his family after he stepped down from his royal position alongside Meghan in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Suits alum remains estranged from her father, Thomas Markle Sr. and siblings, brother Thomas Markle Jr. and sister Samantha Markle, since marrying Harry five years ago.

“They don’t really know an entire half of their family, and Meghan doesn’t really have much family to speak of other than her mother, and they’re the ones that are being isolated,” shared Krakue.

The expert also suggested the Sussexes may have planned to have the kids make their official public debut at the Invictus Games 2025.

Though whatever the event the couple may choose, Krakue insisted they will make sure to employ their best PR strategies for their prospective images.

“I’m sure in typical Sussex fashion they will find the best moment to reveal their children to the public and obviously curate their image alongside them,” she explained.