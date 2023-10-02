Hrithik Roshan admires girlfriend Saba Azad’s performance in new web series

Hrithik Roshan gushes over his lady love Saba Azad's performance in her latest offering

Hrithik Roshan lauded his girlfriend and actress Saba Azad’s incredible performance in the new web show, Who's Your Gynac.



The Bollywood actor who is currently shooting his highly anticipate movie, Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, took to his Instagram handle and showered praises on his lady love.

"What an incredibly heart-warming show this is! Binge watched all episodes, just couldn’t stop," the actor wrote.



The father-of-two expressed his admiration for the new TV show’s cast as they portrayed their characters brilliantly.

"Every actor deserves applause. Thank you for the laughs and the tears," added Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

While gushing over his partner, the 49-year-old Bollywood actor penned, "Saba, how amazing are you. You should be so proud of this one."



Earlier, in conversation with India Today, Saba opened up about getting hate on social media because of her relationship with the B-town heartthrob.

"It’s taken me quite some time to come to a place where I treat everything else as white noise because hatred is palpable," she said.



"I am not made of stone, it hits you. You feel like sh**…But at some point you realise you are not responsible for how people think... It has nothing to do with you. Once you realise that, peace prevails," the 37-year-old concluded.

Hrithik was previously married to famous Indian fashion designer, Sussanne Khan.

The former couple announce their separation in 2014, however, they continue to co-parent their two sons.