Pete Davidson car crash: Comedian gets into accident after stand-up show

Pete Davidson was charged with reckless driving count earlier this year

Pete Davidson swiped the side of his car against a wall of the venue while exiting his stand-up comedy show over the weekend.

The SNL alum apparently held an after-party at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sep. 30, and was accompanied by four of his friends as he left the venue.

According to an eyewitness, the crash, which prompted a yell from the attendees, ended up leaving scratch marks on one side of his black GMC SUV.

The claim was corroborated by photos of the car obtained by Page Six.

Dressed in a green hoodie, the comedian was spotted holding a cigarette in his opposite driving hand as he tried to take control of the vehicle.

Davidson was ordered to complete 50 hour of community service after he was charged on a count of reckless driving earlier this year.

He was accompanied by his ex-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders when he accidently hit a fire hydrant of a Beverly Hill home in March.

Machine Gun Kelly and Ruby Rose were among the A-listers who attended the Bodies, Bodies, Bodies star’s after-party.