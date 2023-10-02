Paris Jackson breathes easier as alleged stalker is finally behind bars 

Paris Jackson can now breathe a sigh of relief as an alleged stalker who had been causing her distress has been arrested
The 25-year-old model is the sole daughter of the late Michael Jackson and his former spouse, Debbie Rowe, 64.
In early September, law enforcement was summoned to Paris' residence in the Los Angeles area when the suspect made an unwelcome appearance, as reported by TMZ. At the time, security personnel on duty kept a close watch on the intruder until the police arrived.
The individual in question, identified as 37-year-old Ruben Palenco, was apprehended and transported to the county jail, where he has been in custody ever since. His bail has been set at $20,000.
Palenco currently faces four misdemeanor charges, including stalking and prowling. The LAPD Threat Management Team is actively investigating his actions.
According to investigators, Palenco was found on Paris' property on New Year's Day. He had reportedly been spotted there twice in August prior to his arrest on September 4.
In the interim, Paris has been in her eponymous city for Fashion Week.
'Autumn Variations' will be Ed Sheeran's second album this year
Sonam Kapoor looks breath-taking at the Business of Fashion 500 Gala in Paris
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still hold some legitimacy after King Charles' decision
Prince William and Kate Middleton have deliberately chosed to stay mum about the Sussexes for key reason
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in so much influence of each other
Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly do not sit with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte...