Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planning adorable Halloween couples’ costume

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plan adorable Halloween couples’ costume

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won’t be out of style this Halloween with their coordinated couples costume.

As the smitten pair continues to bond over football games and drinks, an insider told the Daily Mail that they are now making plans to spend the spooktober holiday together.

Enjoying the all-too-familiar “whirlwind” that their hot-topic romance has stirred, the pop sensation and NFL star have even “joked” about dressing up as the viral characters Barbie and Ken, according to the source.

This information follows Heidi Klum inviting the new lovebirds to her notoriously over-the-top annual Halloween bash.

Expressing that she would “love to invite them,” the America’s Got Talent judge told Daily Mail that “If [Swift and Kelce] would just show up, I’m sure no one at the door will turn them away.”

Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce, both 33, have been spending a lot of time together ever since the Kansas City Chiefs tight end tried to “shoot his shot” at Swift’s Eras Tour Kansas City show in early September.

Following the public profession, the Love Story singer attended her admirer’s football game over the weekend. Following his victory, the ever-obliged footballer drove his biggest cheerleader to a private after party in his convertible, where they were snapped packing on the PDA.

Now, though the couple haven’t “100 per cent” decided to attend the supermodel's Halloween party, the source expressed that “[Kelce] wants to get in as much time as possible with [Swift] before she embarks on her international tour.”