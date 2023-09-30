Is Anushka Sharma expecting her second child with Virat Kohli: Deets Inside

Anushka Sharma is reportedly expecting her second child with Virat Kohli; sources revealed that the actress is possibly in her second trimester already.



As per Hindustan Times, the couple will soon share the happy news with their fans and well-wishers.

"Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage," a source revealed to the publication.

The 35-year-old actress was notably missing from the grand Bollywood events recently.

The source further shared, "This isn’t a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation."



Another source revealed that the couple was recently spotted at maternity clinic in Mumbai, however, they requested media persons to not publish their photos.

“They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon,” the source said.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in December 11, 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy.



The couple welcomed a daughter named Vamika in January 2021.