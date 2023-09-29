Taylor Swift throws shots with Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs game after party

Taylor Swift’s new love interest Travis Kelce was not the only one the singer spent time with at the Chief’s games after party.



At Travis Kelce's post-game party on Sunday, Taylor Swift got along well with another Kansas City Chiefs WAG.

The Cruel Summer singer allegedly spent a lot of time chit-chatting and getting to know Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, during the party, according to TMZ.

They even shared a shot back at one point, according to numerous sources who spoke to the site.

The relationship between Swift, 33, and Brittany, 28, supposedly went so well that they were "overheard saying they wanted to stay in touch and have plans to meet up again in the near future."

A reunion is extremely likely as Swift is reportedly intending to attend the Chiefs' game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.

Swift was also seen closing up to Kelce, 33, while she talked to some of his friends at the rooftop bar, looking pleased.

The couple was "very affectionate" throughout the evening, a bystander claimed to Entertainment Tonight.