Pakistan team receive cordial welcome amidst chants of 'Babar Bhai' at Hyderabad airport

The Pakistan cricket team, while on their way to the hotel from the Hyderabad airport, received a cordial welcome from a charged-up crowd of Indian cricket fans who were ecstatic to see the Men in Green between them.



Social media posts which have gone viral since then, show enthusiastic Indian fans chanting "Babar Bhai" and "Shaheen Afridi" at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The overwhelming love and support received by the Pakistani stars is a testament to their stature as an international player and influence, fan base spreading across borders.

Responding to such a warm welcome, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam can be seen smiling and waving to the crowd.

It is pertinent to know that the national team reached India via Dubai earlier in the day.

The Pakistani contingent — comprising 18 players and 13-player support personnel — will be accompanied by a security entourage of more than 20 vehicles while being moved to their hotel.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel and men’s cricket team director Mickey Arthur will join the team in Dubai and India, respectively.

The team will take part in the training session the next day and is scheduled to play their first warm-up match against New Zealand on September 29.

Green Shirts will take on Australia in their last warm-up match on October 3, three days before they begin their World Cup campaign by taking the Netherlands on October 6 at the same stadium.

Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 — vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 — vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 — vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 — vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 — vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 — vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)