Taylor Swift rumoured ‘Lover’ Travis Kelce drops her home after City Chiefs Victory

Taylor Swift now has a personal chauffeur who at times is her lover too.

Travis Kelce, after the Kansas City Chiefs triumph on Sunday night, dropped Swift home in his shotgun convertible from the NFL star's "personal collection."

Both Swift and Kelce, both 33 years old, were seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium following the game on Sunday in a 1970 Chevelle 408 Stroker convertible that Kelce had on exhibit during the fundraiser for his nonprofit 87 & Running, Kelce Car Jam, two days earlier.

The Love Story singer attended the game and could be seen constantly supporting the Chiefs while sitting next to his mother, Donna Kelce, in Kelce's private suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Together, they departed the venue and drove to a Kansas City restaurant that Kelce had reserved for a celebration following the game with his teammates and their partners.

A recent episode of the Chiefs tight end's podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, had a discussion of his "old school" convertible.

Just two days before he and the Gorgeous songstress had a night out in Kansas City, Kelce informed his brother and fellow NFL player Jason Kelce, 35, that he intended to bring the convertible to the ticketed event.

“That thing sounds so mean coming around the corner and it looks sweet,” Travis said of the convertible.

The two-time Super Bowl champion said that he had a collection of both old and new cars, and he declared his intention to bring more than one to the charity event.

“I won't bring all of them but I'll have the old school and then one or two of the more modern cars that I've got,” he explained.