Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sue schoolgoers for violating ‘gag orders’?

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being denounced for sending out an official gag order to the Department of Education following their visit to Public School 123 in New York, during the filming of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.



The alleged order restrained the attendees from expressing negative feelings toward them on the internet or anywhere else.

Royal author Lady Colin Campbell spoke out following the revelation, branding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “dictators” and “paranoid freaks.”

"I think it's outrageous, but I think it's typical,” she expressed during an appearance on Dan Wootton Tonight. “They're trying to dictate to everybody what you have to say about them, whether you believe it or not, or then you have to be silenced.”

Royal expert Phil Dampier also weighed in on the fiasco, presenting a hypothetical situation about a teenager accidently posting about the former royals on social media. “Are they are they going to get their high-powered lawyers onto them and sue him? I don't think so.”

"I mean it's absolutely ridiculous,” Dampier continued, “It shows they're paranoid. It shows they're absolutely control freaks.

He also compared Harry and Meghan with the Royal Family, noting though they “don't like us reporting things they say, but they don't try and get it in writing.”