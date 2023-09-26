Asian Games: Pakistan record second victory with 5-2 win over Bangladesh

Pakistan Hockey Team participating in Asian Games 2023. — X/@PHFOfficial

LAHORE: The Pakistan hockey team triumphed over Bangladesh to secure their second victory in the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday.

Despite Bangladesh securing an early lead by scoring in the 19th minute of the game. The Green Shirts came back strongly and soon levelled the score with Afraz scoring at the 30-minute mark.

Shahzeb Khan and Mohammad Imad gave Pakistan a two-goal lead after scoring at the 40 and 43-minute mark respectively leaving the score 3-1.

Bangladesh once again scored in the 46th minute however, Pakistan's Sufyan Khan ensured the Green Shirts remained in the lead as he thundered a rapid flick from a penalty corner pushing the score to 4-2.

The final blow was dealt by Pakistan's drag flick specialist Arbaz Ahmed who executed a flawless drag flick scoring the fifth goal for the Men in Green and sealing a 5-2 win over Bangladesh.

Green Shirts will now face Uzbekistan on September 28.

Earlier, in their opening match, Pakistan outclassed Singapore by securing an 11-0 victory on Sunday.

Pakistan's Ammad, Arshad Liaquat, and Arbaz Ahmad scored two goals each. Mohammad Shahzaib Khan, Abdul Waheed Rana, Zikriya Hayat, Afraz, and Abdul Rehman all scored one goal.

The ongoing Asian Games 2023 had 12 hockey teams divided into two groups of six. Pakistan, along with India, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan are placed in Pool A.

Meanwhile, Pool B comprises Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Schedule of Pakistan hockey team's remaining matches