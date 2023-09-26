Kim Kardashian borrows page from Kanye West's 'Bianca' book, shocking buzzcut makeover

Kim Kardashian redefines her look for new magazine cover,

Kim Kardashian's startling transformation is buzzing with 'Bianca' for her CR Fashion Book cover.

Kim Kardashian underwent a dramatic makeover that left her virtually unrecognizable, sporting a shaved head and eyeglasses in an edgy black and white photoshoot.



Her channeled a look reminiscent of her ex-husband Kanye West's rumored new "wife," Bianca Censori, with a bold buzzcut, ultra-thin eyebrows, and stylish cat-eye shades.

The Hulu star went braless in a white top, artfully smudged with soot, revealing a glimpse of her cleavage.



This transformation marked a departure from her signature flowing tresses and eye-catching fashion choices, as she boldly embraced Censori's trademark style, featuring a short raven crop and smoky eye shadow.

Bianca Censori held up a gold-colored cross-body bag shaped like the sun.

In a recent revelation by MailOnline, Kanye West has found himself in hot water for violating Italian law during his extended holiday in Italy with partner Bianca Censori.

It appears that West's choice to wear a face mask in public has raised legal concerns under Italy's anti-terror and public order legislation.



