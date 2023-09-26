ChatGPT becomes even smarter with voice and image features. AFP/File

Get ready for the future of conversations with generative AI as ChatGPT takes a leap forward with brand-new abilities.

Imagine talking to your AI assistant, ChatGPT, and showing it pictures while it responds in real time.

Yes, it's no longer just about typing; ChatGPT is getting chatty!



Voice and image power unleashed in ChatGPT

OpenAI, the brains behind ChatGPT, has just announced a game-changing upgrade. They're adding voice and image capabilities to ChatGPT, making it a real powerhouse in the world of artificial intelligence. So, what's the buzz about?

A picture's worth a thousand words

The enhanced ChatGPT can now have voice conversations with you. Want to discuss a beautiful landmark you've come across on your travels?

Simply snap a picture and have ChatGPT join in on the chat. It's like having a knowledgeable travel buddy right in your pocket!

From homework helper to recipe guru

The magic doesn't stop there. You can snap a pic of the inside of your fridge, and ChatGPT will whip up some meal suggestions.

Stuck on your child's tricky math homework? Just click a photo, and ChatGPT will help you solve those brain-teasers. It's like having a tutor on standby.

Coming soon to your phone

Voice and image capabilities will first roll out to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users. But don't worry if you're not on those plans; they're planning to bring these upgrades to Apple and Google smartphones too.

Soon, you'll be able to chat with ChatGPT on the go, just like chatting with a friend.

Your new conversational companion

OpenAI has even worked with voice actors to make the spoken interactions sound more real.

It's not just monotone robotic responses anymore. ChatGPT can engage in genuine back-and-forth conversations. Get bedtime stories for the little ones, settle debates at the dinner table, or simply have a friendly chat whenever you want.

But, like with any advanced technology, there are ethical questions. How will these capabilities be used? What about privacy concerns? OpenAI is taking steps to mitigate these issues, but the real test will come when this upgraded ChatGPT enters the real world.

The future of conversations is here, and ChatGPT is at the forefront. With voice and image features, it's ready to be your chat buddy, travel guide, homework helper, and much more.

Exciting times ahead!