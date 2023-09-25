'Hurt and insulted' Prince William, Kate Middleton won't reconcile with Harry, Meghan

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has been "hurt" by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the Prince and Princess of Wales have stopped thinking about any reconciliation with the Sussex, a royal expert has claimed.



Kate, who always tried to bring two royal brothers closer, has also given up all her efforts of palying as peacemaker between the Sussex and the royal family after being brutally hurt by the couple, according to a renowned journalist.

Kate and William have "decided to get on with their lives" and "closed their minds" to the possibility of a reconciliation with the California-based couple.



Royal commentator Jennie Bond said that the Princess of Wales "has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said".

"I think she believed the rift could be fixed and, after Prince Philip’s funeral, we saw her talking with Harry and obviously encouraging William to do the same. But we now know that it didn’t work. In fact, William and Harry had a blazing row right after the funeral," said former BBC royal correspondent.

"There comes a point when you just have to accept that happy families are not a game that everyone can play," the expert claimed.



"Catherine has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said, but she and William are a very strong team, and I suspect that, together, they’ve come to the conclusion that the rift with Harry cannot be fixed in the foreseeable future. They’ve closed their minds to that possibility and decided to get on with their lives," Jennie claimed in conversation with OK.