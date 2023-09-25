Priyanka Chopra appreciates as Writers Guild reaches agreement with Studios and Streamers

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra appreciated as the Writers Guild reached an agreement with Studios and Streamers.



After several long consecutive days of negotiations, the Writers Guild of America and the labor group representing studios and streamers have reached a tentative deal on a new contract in a major development that could precipitate the end of historic, 146-day writers' strike.

The Writers Guild of America emailed strike captains the news on Sunday night, and shortly after, its negotiating committee informed all members. “We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language,” the latter message stated.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers confirmed the news in a joint statement with the WGA about the deal on Sunday, reported The HollyWood Reporter.



Priyanka took to Instagram and appreciated the development saying, "Bravo!!! This is the result of a committed, unified stance. Hope that this positive momentum can drive closure on the SAG AFRA discussions too.

"After several long consecutive days of negotiations, the #WGA and the #AMPTP have reached a tentative deal on a new contract in a major development that could precipitate the end of a historic, 146-day #WritersStrike."