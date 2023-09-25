PCB decides to hold PSL 9 in February-March next year

Chairman PCB Managing Committee Zaka Ashraf presiding over the PSL governing council meeting at Lahore's National Cricket Academy on September 25, 2023. — PCB/pcb.com.pk

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced its decision to hold the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in February-March next year.

The decision to hold PSL 8 between February 8 to March 24 next year was made during a PSL governing council meeting held at Lahore's National Cricket Academy (NCA) with Zaka Ashraf — the chairman of the PCB Management Committee in chair.

The meeting also decided that with no new additions, the next season of the PSL will be held with six teams.

Furthermore, the participants — including franchisees' representatives — were also briefed on a report pertaining to the PSL 8.

Apart from discussing issues such as digital, media rights and other commercial assets tender processes, the meeting agreed that the PCB will continue to explore opportunities for women's league or exhibition matches during the tournament and that the board will continue to work closely with the franchises to explore alternative venues as a part of contingency planning, a statement issued by the PCB said.

Separately, the huddle also remembered the late Alamgir Tareen — former owner of Multan Sultans — acknowledging his contribution towards Pakistan cricket was praised.

"He [Alamgir] was known for this dedication, passion, and remarkable contributions to cricket and will be missed," Zaka Ashraf said.

Acknowledging the board's efforts, franchises appreciated the effort of the PCB, government agencies, and all stakeholders who helped in the delivery of the event at four venues.

The eighth season of the PSL culminated in March earlier this year with Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars winning the coveted trophy after taking on Multan Sultans in the final.

The PSL 8 saw several young players make their presence felt and steal the limelight by stepping up to the plate with impressive performances. Peshawar Zalmi's Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris, and Islamabad United’s Azam Khan are some such young players.