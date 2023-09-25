Prince Harry, Meghan Markle the 'poorest millionaires' in new revelation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were warned that their worth in the presence other millionaires was the least worth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned over the prospect of their financial situation as their recent appearance at Kevin Costner’s charity event sounded alarm bells for royal commentator Daniela Elser.

Writing for news.com.au, the commentator noted that photos from the event showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rubbing shoulders with other big names, in particular celebrities who were worth exceedingly more than the couple.

"Consider the shots that showed up on social media of them posing with Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry’s parents, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi, and Costner," she began.

The commentator went on to add that the pair was the 'least wealthy' in terms of their earning potential.

"In all of these photos, of the celebrities pictured, Harry and Meghan are by far and away least wealthy of the big names.

"Let’s run the numbers. Oprah Winfrey is reportedly worth $4.3 billion, Ellen and Portia, $590 million, while Perry’s net worth was put at $527 million, all according to Forbes. They are all some of America’s wealthiest self-made women."

Elser went on to add that the couple's financial woes were more than apparent as they seemingly attempted to get close to Costner's wealth manager as the Yellowstone actor held the event at his own polo field, something which the couple do not own.

"Costner is valued at more than $620 million, giving him every reason to occasionally croon I Will Always Love You to his wealth manager.

"To truly understand what a big financial league we are talking about, consider the fact that the event was held on the Yellowstone star’s personal polo field."