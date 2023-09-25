Khloe Kardashian drops sweet snaps from Kourtney Kardashian’s baby shower

Khloe Kardashian has given a little sneak peek into her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s Disney-themed baby shower.



The reality TV star took to her Instagram to share some adorable glimpses from the happy occasion.

The 39-year-old shared a carousel of baby shower pictures, featuring herself, her children True, 5, and Tatum,1, and Kourtney's daughter, Penelope.

The co-founder of Good American has shared a cute video of her kids, enjoying many treats at the shower.



For the event, Khloe donned a dark blue body-fitted dress, flaunting her happiness to be an aunt to a baby boy.



Kourtney hosted a Disney-themed baby shower over the weekend only days after her husband Travis Barker revealed his COVID diagnosis.

The event was attended by the couple's family members and close friends.



Barker, 47 and Kourtney, 44 are set to welcome a baby boy, as revealed in a gender reveal party held in June.

