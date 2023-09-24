Michelle Keegan enjoys leisurely stroll with adorable Dachshund Phoebe

Michelle Keegan turned heads while enjoying a Manchester stroll with her beloved Dachshund Phoebe on Saturday.

Actress Michelle embraced the autumn style with a cropped puffer jacket and casual chic ensemble during a break from Brassic filming.

The former Coronation Street star, 36, sported a cozy yet stylish look with a grey sweatshirt, skintight black leggings, and a loose bun, highlighting her natural beauty.

Michelle completed her outfit with a cross-body bag, beige flip-flops, and elegant gold-toned hoop earrings.

During the stroll, Michelle pampered her longtime companion, Phoebe, whom she has had since her early days on Coronation Street, with a loving kiss after the pup grew tired."

It comes after Michelle arrived on Friday's rainy set of Brassic in the city.