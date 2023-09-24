 
Saturday September 23, 2023
Michelle Keegan enjoys leisurely stroll with adorable Dachshund Phoebe

It comes after Michelle arrived on Friday's rainy set of Brassic in the city

By Web Desk
September 24, 2023
Michelle Keegan turned heads while enjoying a Manchester stroll with her beloved Dachshund Phoebe on Saturday.

Actress Michelle embraced the autumn style with a cropped puffer jacket and casual chic ensemble during a break from Brassic filming.

The former Coronation Street star, 36, sported a cozy yet stylish look with a grey sweatshirt, skintight black leggings, and a loose bun, highlighting her natural beauty.

Michelle completed her outfit with a cross-body bag, beige flip-flops, and elegant gold-toned hoop earrings.

During the stroll, Michelle pampered her longtime companion, Phoebe, whom she has had since her early days on Coronation Street, with a loving kiss after the pup grew tired."

