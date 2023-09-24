Michelle Keegan enjoys leisurely stroll with adorable Dachshund Phoebe 

Michelle Keegan turned heads while enjoying a Manchester stroll with her beloved Dachshund Phoebe on Saturday.
Actress Michelle embraced the autumn style with a cropped puffer jacket and casual chic ensemble during a break from Brassic filming.
The former Coronation Street star, 36, sported a cozy yet stylish look with a grey sweatshirt, skintight black leggings, and a loose bun, highlighting her natural beauty.
Michelle completed her outfit with a cross-body bag, beige flip-flops, and elegant gold-toned hoop earrings.
During the stroll, Michelle pampered her longtime companion, Phoebe, whom she has had since her early days on Coronation Street, with a loving kiss after the pup grew tired."
It comes after Michelle arrived on Friday's rainy set of Brassic in the city.
Katherine Heigl lives in Utah with her husband and three children
Sophie Turner files children custody petition in response to divorce filing, per source
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lost the war' with Kate Middleton and Prince William
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner called it quits on their four-year marriage earlier this month
Meghan Markle is faced with a conundrum of risking her image if she decides to pen a memoir
King Charles makes new statement amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest outing with famous faces in the US