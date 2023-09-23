Tom Cruise’s adopted kids with ex-wife Nicole Kidman: Here’s everything to know

Not much is known about Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s two adopted kids as they stay away from the limelight.

Tom and Nicole, who were married for almost 11 years until 2001, adopted Isabella, now 30, in 1992, and her brother Connor, 28, in 1995.

Nicole revealed about her fertility issues with Mission Impossible star during their marriage and even revealed her two miscarriages at the time.

Interestingly, Tom and Nicole keep it private when it comes to Bella and Connor.

In 2015, the Top Gun star met fans as he attended the NCAA Women’s Final Four semifinal in Tampa, Florida, with adopted son, Connor. They watched the University of Connecticut Huskies take on the University of Maryland Terrapins.

Tom never spoke up about Bella, who is an artist, and Connor during media interaction, however, Nicole discussed about her kids with WHO magazine in November 2018.

“I’m very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150% that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is,” said the actress.

Nicole mentioned that both Bella and Connor followed their father’s footsteps and showed their interest in Scientology.

“They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them,” she stated.

Earlier this year, Connor showed support to his dad Tom in a public sight in New York City in July at a promotional event for blockbuster film Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning.