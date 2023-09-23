Post Malone accused of domestic violence against ex Ashlen Diaz

Post Malone has been accused of domestic violence in his past relationship with ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz.
Matorell Law, firm hired by Diaz to secure a pay out from the rapper following their breakup in 2018, has filed a lawsuit against the former couple, alleging Malone emotionally and physically coerced Diaz into dropping the case.
The firm has even offered to present "hard and detailed" evidence, including photos and text messages, proving the Circles singer's dominating presence in the life of Diaz.
“During the course of my representation of Ms. Diaz, Ms. Diaz informed me that she suffered from acts of domestic abuse during her dating relationship with Defendant Post, which I now believe to be related to Ms. Diaz’s breach of the contingency fee agreement," the motion read.
"Ms. Diaz provided me with photographs and text messages with Defendant Post, and information relating to Defendant Post’s abuse.”
Additionally, Martorell accused Malone of "interfering with a contingency fee agreement robbing her attorney from being paid," hence the lawsuit.
Malone and Diaz were together for three years before calling it quits in 2018.
