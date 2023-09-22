Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner's hangout fuels speculation amid divorce

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner have been spotted enjoying evenings out together with a group of friends at the Italian restaurant via Carota in New York City.

What makes this rendezvous even more intriguing is the timing, as it coincides with Sophie's latest legal move against her mutual ex, Joe Jonas.



The Game of Thrones star has recently filed a petition, aiming to bring her children back to the UK.

Sophie accused Joe of withholding their daughters' passports and obstructing their travel to the UK.

The legal dispute took an unexpected turn when Sophie and Taylor were pictured together in NYC, not just once, but twice, within the span of a week.

Representatives for Joe Jonas swiftly responded to these rumors, refuting any insinuation of a coordinated effort between the two women.

They asserted that the 'harsh' tone of the legal dispute contrasts starkly with discussions allegedly held just days prior concerning their daughters.

His representative explained, "Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup."

The situation took a surprising turn when, less than 24 hours later, Sophie informed Joe of her intention to take the children back to the UK.

