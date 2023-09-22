ChatGPT-generated cryptocurrency 'AstroPepeX' makes $12 million in maiden trading session

ChatGPT crypto coin AstroPepeX was created by AI CroissantEth. — ChatGPT

In a groundbreaking achievement, an Ethereum developer has successfully fused OpenAI-developed ChatGPT's artificial intelligence (AI) powers and blockchain technology to create AstroPepeX, an ERC-20 crypto token, which is gaining massive traction in the cryptocurrency world.

This remarkable accomplishment showcases the harmonious interaction between state-of-the-art AI models and the decentralised blockchain ecosystem, yielding a token projected to have a substantial market capitalisation.

A ticker "$APX" was also created for AstroPepeX.

It must be noted that CroissantEth had rejected ChatGPT's initial suggestion for the cryptocurrency moniker, "FluffyUnicorn Coin," and provided the chatbot with more background information on cryptocurrencies.

The image for the token was created by CroissantEth using DALL-E, a text-to-image AI generator, another OpenAI application.

$12 million on day one

An anonymous Ethereum developer by the name of CroissantEth has also made code available that can tell AI tools to introduce new ERC-20 tokens.

On the Ethereum platform, every token is an ERC-20 token. In other words, they have a feature that makes each Token exactly the same (in type and value) as another Token. The ERC-20 offers a standard for Fungible Tokens.

"What I did was introduce GPT to the standard ERC20 contract for simplicity, as I felt that was safe for a first attempt at this," CroissantEth told Decrypt. "Someone could just as well introduce some sort of special configuration with their own solidity code to make it mintable, introduce a tax rate, or even governance parameters."

CroissantEth made the creation of the meme coin as a chance encounter. They said, “Suddenly, I had an epiphany,” as the developer tried “to test the capabilities of ChatGPT in conjunction with smart contracts on Ethereum.”

Even though ChatGPT is unable to directly deploy a token on Ethereum, a developer can still build a token by customising an application, connecting it to an Ethereum network, and using the OpenAl API.

According to Decrypt, the new memecoin has already generated $12.9 million in trade volume over the past 24 hours.

The code for CroissantEth instructs ChatGPT to create an ERC20 token according to OpenZeppelin guidelines. An open-source platform for creating safe smart contracts is called OpenZeppelin.