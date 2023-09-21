The Continental director speaks in favour of Mel Gibson’s casting in the spin-off series

Mel Gibson has recently been supported by John Wick spin-off series The Continental director, Albert Hughes.



Speaking to The New York Post ahead of the show’s launch on September 22, director Albert opened up on why he had cast Mel despite being blacklisted by Hollywood in the last few years.

“I cast [Mel Gibson] based on his past work that I grew up on,” Albert told the outlet.

The series director added, “And I think he fit the role perfectly. I think once fans see it, they’ll understand why.”

Earlier, the actor was reportedly accused of making racist, antisemitic and homophobic comments in the past.

Albert, who also serves an executive producer, stated, “The personal stuff is not my business to talk about.”

Previously in a TVLine interview, the director reinstated, “The personal life stuff, that’s not my place to get into. I’m just trying to do my job and appreciate a person who knows what he’s doing in front of the camera and behind it.”

For the unversed, Mel was arrested in 2006 after being suspected of drunk driving in Malibu and made antisemitic remarks to a policeman.

The actor later apologised, saying the comments “were blurted out in a moment of insanity”.