Ed Sheeran shares glimpse of ‘impromptu kitchen jam’ with Courteney Cox: Watch

Ed Sheeran has recently begun an impromptu jam session with Courteney Cox as he played her a song inspired by her hit TV show, Friends.



Ed posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday where he could be seen holding his guitar and played the song for his friend, Courtney titled American Town.

The singer told her, “Courteney, I wrote a song inspired by Friends, the show you were on and I'm going to play it to you. It's called American Town.”

Ed then sang the song and later Courntney confirmed with the singer, “Wait, that was really about the show Friends?”

To this, Ed responded, “Well inspired by it, yeah. Because you eat Chinese food in small white boxes, living the life we saw in Friends.”

Courteney quipped, “Wow I love that, wow. Do I get paid?”

In the caption, Ed wrote, “Impromptu kitchen jam of American Town with my landlady @courteneycoxfficial, sorry for the late rent, I'm good for it.”

For the unversed, Ed and Courteney have been friends for over 10 years and he even introduced the Friends star to her former partner Johnny McDaid.

Earlier this month, Ed along with film director Ben Winston were seen going out for dinner with Courteney and Johnny in Malibu.