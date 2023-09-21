Stray Kids car accident: Hyunjin, Lee Know and Seungmin rushed to hospital

Three members of Stray Kids have been in a car accident

Stray Kids members, Hyunjin, Lee Know and Seungmin, have been in a “minor” car accident ahead of their performance at Global Citizen Festival later this week.

In the lengthy statement posted on the K-pop band’s official X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, their management JYPE assured though none of the members were “seriously injured,” the stars have been advised not to perform “for the time being.”

According to the update, Stray Kids will be replaced by 3RACHA, the hip-hop trio featuring Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Changbin, HAN, at the festival on Friday, Sept. 23.

“While returning to their dorms after a schedule on September 20th (Wed), the vehicle carrying Stray Kids members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin was involved in a minor collision,” read the statement.

They went on to explain that the trio was immediately rushed to the hospital, where they received a thorough medical examination.

“None of the members and accompanying staff in the vehicle were seriously injured, but as they have sustained mild muscle pain and bruises, medical professionals have advised that they receive conservative treatment for the time being,” the post continued.

“We apologize for causing fans to worry with such sudden news,” the statement concluded. “JYPE will place the artists' health as the highest priority, and will provide everything we can to support their recovery.”