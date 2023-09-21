Oprah Winfrey slams those who use Ozempic for weight loss

Oprah Winfrey seems to be strictly against using Ozempic for weight loss, calling it “the easy way out”.

On Wednesday's broadcast of Oprah Daily's The Life You Want: The State of Weight, the talk show host quietly shaded the celebrity weight loss fad after revealing she almost used it herself once during a panel discussion with obesity doctors.

“When I first started hearing about the weight loss drugs, at the same time I was going through knee surgery, and I felt, ‘I’ve got to do this on my own.’ Because if I take the drug, that’s the easy way out,” she explained, according to People.

Winfrey felt pressured to use the prescription medication for type 2 diabetes as a result of being "shamed in the tabloids every week for about 25 years" for not having the "willpower" to lose weight.

“You all know I’ve been on this journey for most of my life. My highest weight was 237 pounds,” she said, per Today.com.

“I don’t know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years.”

However, Winfrey, 69, ultimately chose not to follow the trendiest celebrity fad.

“Shouldn’t we all just be more accepting of whatever body you choose to be in? That should be your choice,” Winfrey said.