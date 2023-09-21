Kevin Costner ex-wife Christine Baumgartner accuses star of ‘Multiple and Conflicting’ Proposals

Kevin Costner ex-wife Christine Baumgartner accused the Yellowstone star of dragging the process of their divorce before settlement.



Baumgartner, 49, said in court documents acquired by Us Weekly that Costner, 68, made "multiple and conflicting proposals" that increased the pair's legal fees.

“On September 11 further settlement discussions commenced between the parties directly with [Kevin] sending [Christine] a letter outlining his proposal for resolution,” the docs states.

“[Christine] was fully prepared to accept a proposal until a formal letter was received from [Kevin’s] counsel on September 13 that revised the terms of the proposal.”

According to Baumgartner's attorney, "substantial efforts" had been made to get in touch with Costner's legal team in order to reach a "final resolution."

On Tuesday, September 19, the couple finally got a divorce after a messy four-month legal struggle. Their settlement's specifics have not been made public.

After the word of their agreement spread, Baumgartner was seen running errands in Montecito, California. The model emerged from a nearby Trader Joe's wearing casual pants and a long-sleeved top.