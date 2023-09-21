Millie Bobby Brown reveals why Jon Bon Jovi Won’t Perform at Her and Son Jake's wedding

Millie Bobby Brown reveals Jon Bon Jovi Won’t Perform at Her Wedding to Son Jake

Millie Bobby Brown talks about why his father-in-law to be, Jake’s father, Jon Bon Jovi will not be performing at the young couple’s wedding.



The Stranger Things star revealed the reason why It's My Life singer won't be performing.

"I feel like that's asking me to go and do a full-on play for everyone," Millie shared during an appearance on Today.

"I think the man needs a break, he doesn't stop. He's always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break. A three-hour break."

She also talked about the stress of her nuptials preparations, saying, “It has not been stressful at all for me.”

Adding, “Jake is very involved. He's very helpful during the whole process. I've never felt alone in it, which I think is really nice. I'm always like, 'Is this a good idea? Is this a good idea?' But ultimately, it's just a very intimate day for the both of us and we're really both very excited."