iPad users brace yourselves — WhatsApp like app coming soon on Apple device

WhatsApp display on iPad Apple store. — WhatsApp

This week, a small group of lucky WhatsApp beta testers received a pleasant surprise, when the app said that it is testing an iPad-optimised version of its iOS software to launch a WhatsApp-like application for iPad users.

Version 23.19.1.71 of WhatsApp's TestFlight app now contains the updated iPad app, as first noted by WABetaInfo.



The messaging network, which is owned by Meta, is currently building the app, according to leaked screenshots, but it may be released soon.

Fans have long wished for an iPad-specific WhatsApp app.

And it appears that their prayers may have been heard at last.

The app appears to be utilising the iPad's larger screen area in beta photos that WABetaInfo has access to, The Sun reported.

It will function exactly like the desktop mode, acting as a supplemental app to your primary smartphone account.

Therefore, scanning a QR code will be required to connect a device.

Even without having your phone online, you can use WhatsApp on your iPad on its own.

Fortunately, texts can be synced from your iPad to any phone, including iPhones and Android phones.

The action follows WhatsApp's recent release of a Mac-compatible app.

The app is currently still undergoing expert testing during its beta stage.

WhatsApp hasn't stated whether or when the app will be made available to the broader public.

However, this most recent update indicates that an iPad version is undoubtedly approaching.

So keep a lookout for any changes in the future.



