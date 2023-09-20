Mark Wahlberg explains why he chooses to become a producer in Hollywood

Mark Wahlberg has recently explained why he became a “producer” despite having an amazing acting career in Hollywood.



In a new interview with Cigar Aficionado magazine, Mark, who has produced major releases like Ted, Deepwater Horizon and Father Stu, revealed, “I started becoming a producer out of necessity.”

“I didn’t want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise or whoever was already established before me and were the guys at the time, and Leo [DiCaprio], to go and pass on a movie until I could get my hands on it,” explained the 52-year-old.

Mark mentioned, “I was always proactive in trying to find material and things that I could produce, that I knew was right for me, create my own destiny.”

The Other Guys actor opened up about his future plans and added, “I next want to try directing and working with the next batch of great talent.”

Mark also pointed out in his interview that even though he’s “certainly working harder now than ever”, he doesn’t “think [he’ll] be acting that much longer at the pace I am now”.

Meanwhile, it’s been over a year since he last starred in a movie, Father Stu, a biopic about former professional boxer Stuart Long, who became a Catholic priest after experiencing a near-death motorcycle accident.