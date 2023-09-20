Prince William Visits FDNY Firehouse During New York City Trip

Prince William payed a visit to the FDNY Firehouse in New York while on a trip to United states.



On the last day of his visit to the US, the Prince of Wales met some of the firefighters from New York.

The Ten House fire station, which lies close to Ground Zero and was a crucial command centre during the 9/11 response efforts, was a destination on The Prince of Wales's two-day solo trip to the United States.

A memorial wall honouring those who perished in the attack, which also claimed the lives of five firefighters from Ten House station, is present in the firehouse that was damaged during the 9/11 terrorist attacks and rebuilt in the years that followed.

Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh led William on a tour of the firehouse during which he shook hands with veteran firemen as well as fresh recruits and spoke with them.

William met down with FDNY representatives and chatted with folks who have been battling flames in the Big Apple for a long time.

The monarch, who has previously flown an RAF rescue helicopter and an air ambulance, listened to the firefighters' accounts of their experiences and difficulties working in the most hazardous profession in the city.

William is visiting the country in order to participate in the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit and take part in other gatherings and activities associated with the Earthshot Prize.



