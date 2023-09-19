'Furious' Cara Delevingne vows to delete Twitter after account gets hacked

Cara Delevingne apologized for her fans getting scammed

Cara Delevingne revealed her Twitter account was hacked last week when someone took over her account to promote phony sales of Mac books and other things.

The 31-year-old model also called out the company’s officials for taking so much time to restore her account, leading to her followers falling into a scam.

“I was hacked a week ago and it took so long to be able to get back into my account,” wrote Delevingne. “If you ever see anything about Mac books or trying to sell anything from this twitter, it is NOT REAL!!! Sorry guys! I sincerely apologize.”

The Paper Towns actress expressed her frustration over the social media platform in a follow-up tweet, writing: “I am so angry at twitter or whatever the [expletive] it’s called now for taking so long to get my account back!!”

“So many people got scammed and I am furious,” she lamented. “I am going to delete my account so this never happens again. Still on instagram, threads and tik tok. Again, I am so sorry for this.”