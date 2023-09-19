Eminem joins longtime pal 50 Cent on stage in Detroit

Eminem accompanied his longtime friend and fellow performer 50 Cent on stage at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Sunday night to put on an amazing show in his native Detroit.



About 30 minutes into 50 Cent's performance, the Detroit superstar made a dramatic entrance, to the thundering clamor of the more than 15,000 spectators.

The 50 Cent Final Lap tour, which began in July and is commemorating the 20th anniversary of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin made an important stop at this occasion.

The crowd's anticipation intensified when 50 Cent performed the first few lyrics of Eminem's 2003 song Patiently Waiting, knowing that this was the point at which he would take the stage.

As anticipated, the All She Wrote hitmaker entered the stage while wearing his recognizable hoodie, commanding Pine Knob into a frenzy as he started to deliver his verses.

The duo entertained the crowd to Crack a Bottle, Eminem’s chart-topping smash starring 50 Cent as a featured guest, after this electrifying performance.

This is Eminem’ second recent visit on stage with a surprising cameo, following his unanticipated collaboration with Ed Sheeran at Ford Field in July. Even though Sunday's appearance was not formally publicised, it wasn't entirely unexpected.

Given the situation—possibly 50 Cent's farewell performance in Eminem's hometown—it would have been more unexpected if the Detroit rapper hadn't shown up.

Additionally, the excitement of the occasion was increased by the sight of Eminem's daughter, Hailie, entering the venue earlier in the evening.