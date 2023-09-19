Kroy Biermann urges court to approve sale of $3M mansion, describes financial hardships

Financial woes deepen for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann.

Kroy Biermann, estranged husband of Kim Zolciak, in recent court documents filed on Monday, portrayed their financial situation as increasingly precarious.

The 38-year-old former NFL player once again petitioned the court to allow the swift sale of the couple's $3 million Georgia home, as revealed in documents obtained by Page Six.

In the filings, Kroy asserted that they are now facing severe financial difficulties due to overwhelming debts, which he primarily attributed to the alleged extravagant spending habits of the 45-year-old reality TV star, known for her role in Don't Be Tardy.

Kroy informed the judge that they would be able to proceed with the sale of their home despite a $1.1 million lien placed on it by the IRS.

He expressed hope that a swift sale would help mitigate the worst financial repercussions, as the couple still possesses some equity in the property.

However, he underscored the urgency, citing the looming threat of foreclosure for the second time.

In the documents, Kroy emphasized the need for a speedy sale and addressed Kim's request for a specific judge to oversee the proceedings, characterizing it as a deliberate attempt to delay the home's sale.

Kroy's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, previously expressed concerns that Kim's strategy might involve filing for bankruptcy, temporarily halting the foreclosure but forcing the couple to continue living together in a toxic environment.

The new court filings from Kroy's legal team further contended that Kim's actions failed to consider the potential harm to their minor children.

The documents stated, "Unfortunately, Zolciak is too self-absorbed to realize the impact her actions will continue to have upon the minor children."



