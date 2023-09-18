Sylvester Stallone shares his thoughts on 50 years of ‘mind-blowing’ career in Hollywood

Sylvester Stallone has recently compared himself to the “last of the dinosaurs” while sharing his thoughts on decades-long career in Hollywood.



Speaking at the premiere of his new documentary, Sly, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, Stallone spoke to Entertainment Tonight Canada about the series, honouring him as an action star.

“You can't be prepared for this. Especially with the longevity of this career is mind-blowing. It's just mind-blowing because I don't know how much longer you can wait,” said Stallone.

The Rambo star continued, “Society is changing, the commerciality in cinema, it's faster. So longevity would become a premium.”

Stallone told ET Canada, “I consider myself like the last of dinosaurs, you know what I mean? And I'm very proud of that.”

“You have to really think about that. It's incredible. I mean it's been almost 50 years... So, I don't take it for granted, but I really want to spend it with my loved ones. The majority of what's left,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, Stallone attended the event with his wife of 26 years, Jennifer Flavin.

Gushing over his wife, Stallone expressed his happiness for getting the chance to share his life with Flavin and not touring the world alone.

“I realised it was all vacant, vapid. This is my main reward. Look over my shoulder and go, 'I want to go home and talk to her tonight about this.' You got to share. Without someone to share life with, life is not worth living,” he concluded.

Stallone and Flavin share three daughters, two of whom are also getting into the movie business.

Meanwhile, Sly will premiere on November 3 on Netflix.