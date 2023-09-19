Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez File for Divorce Officially After 2 Years of Marriage

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez File for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially parting ways after 2 years of marriage.



After more than two years of marriage, the 7 Rings singer filed for divorce from the real estate agent on September 18. Dalton quickly followed doing the same.

"They were taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately before filing," an insider said, as per E! News.

"They've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process. It's been a very kind and patient uncoupling process."

Additionally, the informant mentioned that Ariana and Dalton have "moved on."

The couple's separation date is stated in the documents as Feb. 20, 2023, and Ariana reportedly cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup, according to TMZ, who was the first to disclose the files.

These documents were filed after a close source familiar with the matter told E! News on July 17 that she had split up with Dalton and that she had subsequently been seeing her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

The insider did, however, add that Ariana and Dalton "remain friends."

In the wake of reports of her separation, Ariana has been photographed leaving Wimbledon 2023 sans her wedding band.

She also removed photos from her private wedding to Dalton, one of which featured a close-up of her custom Vera Wang dress.