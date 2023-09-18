Billy Miller, ‘General Hospital’ star dead at 43, remembered by costars in tributes

Billy Miller, ‘General Hospital’ star dies at 43

Billy Miller, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless star, and a three-time Daytime Emmys winner, is being remembered by his colleagues and co-stars in sincere tributes.



The soap opera star, was recalled today by his daytime drama coworkers for his skill, amazing sense of humor, and his affable and endearing demeanor.

Miller passed away on Friday in Austin, Texas, at the age of 43. The public only learned of his death today.

Nancy Lee Grahn, a General Hospital costar, paid tribute, “So very sorry to hear this very sad and unexpected news. I would like very much for my beloved General Hospital to have no more of it. #RIPBillyMiller“

Eileen Davidson of Y&R recalled Miller’s humour, saying, “I’m so sad to hear of Billy Miller’s passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. I’m gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy.”

Bradley Bell, The Bold and the Beautiful head writer said in a statement, “Billy Miller was a great man and a gifted actor. Billy left an indelible mark on The Young and the Restless with his brilliant portrayal of Billy Abbott. He will be sorely missed.”

Other stars from The Young and the Restless, and General Hospital also came forward to pay their condolences.