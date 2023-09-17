Hollyoaks star James Sutton faces unexpected and heartbreaking life twist

Heartbreak in the Air!

James Sutton experienced an unforeseen development in his life as he sadly split from his wife Rachael Collin.

The Hollyoaks actor, 40, best known for playing John Paul McQueen in the Channel 4 soap, has described their divorce as 'very sad but amicable'.

The pair first met at Glastonbury Festival and returned there to tie the knot in 2018, but have now gone their separate ways after five years of marriage.

James told MailOnline of the split: 'Rachael and I had a wonderful relationship and marriage. It was very sad but amicable, and we remain friends.'

Their marriage reportedly became 'strained' during the Covid-19 lockdown before the couple decided to quietly divorce.

A source told The Mirror: 'James and Rachael have enjoyed a really happy marriage but, as many couples can relate to, their relationship became strained during lockdown.

'James is in the public eye, whereas Rachael prefers to be out of the spotlight and, after eight fantastic years together, they decided they were better off as friends.'