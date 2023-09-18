Watch: Offset receives death threats by Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty

Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, and Offset, the rapper and partner of Cardi B, of the Migos rap collective, appear to be at odds with one another.



Petty can be seen in a video that is currently going viral on social media standing in front of what appears to be Offset's hotel in New York City. Petty is a suspected sexual predator who is over 40 years old and engaging in behaviour like this.

In a video alongside some of his crew, he says: "Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral p***y! We out here to talk, right? Let's talk, but you know we ain't talking, though. P***y a** n****, I don't know who y'all think y'all playing with."

Offset makes fun of Kenneth Petty

Although Offset made fun of Petty for being poor when he jumped out of a plane earlier on Saturday morning, the reason why this happened is presently unknown.

An interaction between Offset and Petty's crew also got exposed online after people saw the threats on social media. Petty's team approached him during the MTV Video Music Awards to inquire about any issues with Nicki Minaj or him.

There has been animosity between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B for five years, and it doesn't appear that it will cease any time soon. The WAP rapper and Nicki both appear to have irreconcilable issues, and their battle has spread to both of their respective significant ones.

Other than these videos and messages, there hasn't been any additional escalation in this conflict, but there is growing concern that it may escalate into actual physical fights.

As per earlier rumours, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B got into a violent altercation the last time they were seen together in the same place. Since then, the organisers have taken great care to control every occasion where they might encounter each other. An arrest warrant for Nicki's spouse has been issued in Germany as a result of accusations made by an alleged victim of his attack.