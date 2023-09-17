Donald Trump reveals who he is considering for running mate

Former US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during the Pray Vote Stand summit at the Omni Shoreham hotel in Washington, DC on September 15, 2023. — AFP

It is crucial for a presidential candidate to pick a running mate who would become the Vice President after the duo secured a victory for the White House and it appeared that former US President Donald Trump has not pondered about this subject leaving room for speculation that he may be picking "a woman for the job".

Donald Trump while speaking in an interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press, said he did not think much about this matter even if he is formally nominated as a Republican candidate for the 2024 election, however, he said he liked the concept of having a female running mate.

"I like the concept, but we’re going to pick the best person I do like the concept, yes," the 77-year-old said, while mentioning that you always do a little bit, but I really don't think it’s time. I want to win."

While speaking about Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem who endorsed Trump at a rally, fuelled the speculation about her being the pick for the indictment-plagued presidential candidate. The billionaire said she would be someone he'd consider choosing, calling her "fantastic."

Trump said: "She’s been a great governor. She gave me a very full-throated endorsement, a beautiful endorsement actually. And, you know, it’s been a very good state for me. And certainly, she'd be one of the people I’d consider, or for something else maybe. But we have a lot of people. We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party."

South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem welcomes Donald Trump to the stage during the state's Republican Party's Monumental Leaders rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, September 8, 2023. — AFP

The first-ever indicted president of US history added in the interview which is due to air Sunday speaking about the age limit: "You know, I took a test two years ago, three years ago. And as the doctors said — and it was in front of doctors and a whole big deal at Walter Reed [hospital], which is an incredible place. And I aced it. I get everything right. I’m all for testing. I frankly think testing would be a good thing."

Donald Trump has been mentioning his aced-the-test stance since 2020 in which healthcare experts performed a cognitive test — not an IQ test — of 10 minutes for the purpose of evaluating any cognitive impairment or early dementia.

"A lot of people say it’s not constitutional to do it. But I would be for testing, to test to make sure everyone’s just fine, he said, adding that a "lot of people say that can't happen because of the Constitution."

The former president said: "[You] know, some of the greatest world leaders have been in their 80s. I’m not anywhere very near 80, by the way."

"I don’t think [Joe Biden's] too old, but I think he's incompetent, and that's a bigger problem."

The former president also said that under a tradition, he left a note for Joe Biden in January 2021.

"You know, it's interesting. He actually said it’s up to me to do, and I actually think it’s up to him to do," Trump remarked.

"I left him a note. I think it was very — it was a nice note. I took a lot of time in thinking about it. I’d love him to do a great job, even if it was very bad politically."