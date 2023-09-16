Meghan Markle takes center stage as she presents Invictus medals on final day

Meghan Markle was over the moon as she took the center stage at his husband's Invictus Games, handing out medals to the swimming competitors on the final day of the event.



The Duchess has been out and about at the Games and watching the action and posing for photographs with fans in the crowd since she joined her husband Harry.



The Duchess of Sussex is also expected to make appearance at tonight's closing ceremony, where she will be making an "emotional" speech.

However, according to the Daily Mail it is only Harry who will be on stage, as he pays tribute to those who have competed and looks ahead to the next Games in 2025 in Canada.



Upon her arrival in Germany on Tuesday Meghan gave a speech at a reception explaining why her arrival had been delayed, adding that she was thrilled to be at the occasion.

Singer Rita Ora will also perform for the crowd at the closing ceremony of Harry's Invictus Games in Germany.