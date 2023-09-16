Amber Heard details Jason Momoa, James Wan toxic behavior on 'Aquaman 2' set

Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, James Wan

Amber Heard was allegedly subjected to harrasment and unfair treatment on the sets of Aquaman 2 by Jason Momoa and director James Wan.

In recently surfaced therapy notes from the actress’s psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, Heard claimed Momoa and Wan wanted her fired from the film after she lost defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

When the Fast X actor realized it wasn’t happening, he would allegedly “torment” her by coming to the set dressed up as Depp.

Heard also alleged her role was cut down “significantly,” contrary to Wan’s recent statement that it was always supposed to be minimal.

In the unsealed documents, she named the Justic League director Zack Snyder and his producer wife Deborah Snyder to be the only ones to have “stood by me.”

Other claims from Heard included no one being allowed to take selfies with her on set, neither could she post anything film related on her social media.

The Reddit post displaying the documents received sympathetic comments for the actress, with many branding her a “brave” person for putting up with so much.

“Every time new information comes out about what she went through, it gets worse,” wrote one user. “I hope she’s living somewhere peaceful with her child and doesn’t have internet. She’s more than earned a quiet, happy life after all this.”