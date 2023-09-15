Greta Thunberg to face another trial in Sweden over disobeying police

Greta Thunberg being moved by male police officers at a climate protest in Malmö in June. — AFP

Greta Thunberg, a Swedish environmental activist accused of resisting arrest' at a rally in July, will stand trial again at the end of September, the public prosecutor in Malmo announced on Friday.

Police forcibly removed the 20-year-old campaigner from a climate rally in the Swedish port city on 24 July.

"The protest was unauthorised and led to traffic being blocked. The young woman refused to obey police order to leave the site," said prosector Isabel Ekberg.

"This is therefore a case of refusal to comply."

Hours before the July rally, Thunberg received a court fine after a short trial and conviction for disobeying police at a previous protest at the same port on 19 June.

The rally, organised by environmental activist group Reclaim the Future, tried to block the entrance and exit to the busy port to protest against the use of fossil fuels, AFP reported.

The date for Thunberg's new trial has been set for 27 September.

The activist rose to global fame after starting her "School Strike for the Climate" in front of Sweden's parliament in Stockholm at the age of 15.

In addition to her climate strikes, the young activist regularly lambasts governments and politicians for not properly addressing climate issues.