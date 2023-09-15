Jessica Chastain spills Memory director being warned not to work with her: Here’s why

Jessica Chastain has recently spilled why Memory director Michel Franco was advised not to work with her following her Oscar win.



Jessica spoke at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) where her new movie Memory was premiered.

The actress revealed that her award for the Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye led people in the industry think that she would “develop diva habits” on movie sets.

This concern was also shared with Michel who was going to cast her for his Memory movie.

Jessica explained, “Because I have been doing bigger things sometimes and have gotten a lot of attention as of late, [there’s been the idea] that I would not be interested in being on a set without a trailer.”

The actress further said, “We had the Oscars, and I won for Tammy Faye, and then right after that, I showed up on set to do Memory,” reported via IndieWire.

“Michel said that a lot of people told him, ‘Oh Jessica is going to leave your film because she just won an Oscar’,” stated the actress.

To this, Michel also agreed with Jessica, adding people told him she “would show up and be a nightmare and be a diva”.

However, the director found her quite “the opposite”.

Michel remarked, “I told them, ‘You don’t know half of it – she’s the opposite. She’s going to show up satisfied, happy, and be productive.’”

“People are so afraid of actors. I don’t know why. The worst way to approach an actor or any person is with fear, and if you are pointing in the wrong direction then, yes, all your nightmares will come true,” added Michel at the TIFF.