Miriam Margolyes calls out ‘unlovely’ former co-star Steve Martin in her new memoir

Hollywood actress Miriam Margolyes has recently called out her former co-star Steve Martin in her new memoir, Oh Miriam: Stories from an Extraordinary Life.



Miriam, who is known for her unfiltered opinions on celebs, has opened up about her “uncomfortable experience of working with Steve on Frank Oz’s cult hit Little Shop of Horrors, which was released in 1986.

The Harry Potter actress, who played the secretary to Steve’s psychopathic dentist Orin Scrivello in the movie, was punched by his character, who also closed a door into her face.

In her memoir that’s out now, Miriam expressed her hurt for real while filming the scenes.

“I was hit all day by doors opening in my face; repeatedly punched, slapped and knocked down by an unlovely and unapologetic Steve Martin – perhaps he was method acting – and came home grumpy with a splitting headache,” wrote the 82-year-old.

Miriam added, “Let it not be said that I have never suffered in the name of art.”

“Steve was undeniably brilliant, but horrid to me,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Miriam also remembered flashing an “exhausted” Martin Scorsese while working with him on 1993 film The Age of Innocence in her new memoir.