Demi Lovato's rock album 'REVAMPED' is out with fitting tracks

Demi Lovato 'REVAMPED' album out now

Demi Lovato is ready to take on the world! On Friday (September 15), the singer released Revamped, a new album that features revamped, rock versions of their classic songs.

The 10-track album includes some of their biggest successes (Heart Attack, Sorry Not Sorry) as well as fan favourites (La La Land, Tell Me You Love Me), all with amplified guitars and a focus on Lovato's powerful vocals.

“It just feels really good,” they told Billboard. “I’m really proud of the work that we did, and I’m excited for the songs to be out there.”

Lovato continued, “I think it reignited an excitement inside of me for those songs. Like, take ‘Give Your Heart a Break,’ for example, I got really tired of performing that one live, because it had been in my catalog for so long, and it didn’t really reflect any sound that I had anymore. Even when I went more R&B-pop, it just wasn’t the kind of sound I was looking for anymore, because it was just so pop. But when we put together the rock version, I was suddenly having a really fun time on stage performing it.”

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old singer performed a bevy of her rocked-out singles at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, including Heart Attack, Sorry Not Sorry, and Cool for the Summer.

The new album comes after Lovato's 2022 album, Holy Fvck, which showed listeners their rock musical prowess. When it was released, the album reached No. 7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart, and it topped the Billboard Hot Rock Albums chart on September 3, 2022.