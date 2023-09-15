Kanye West latest move lands him in deep waters

Kanye West sued over ambitious plans to convert the $57 Million Malibu Mansion into a 1910s-style 'Bomb Shelter'.

Former Remodel Project manager sued I Wonder rapper, 46, alleging he was terminated for voicing safety concerns over drastic plans as per TMZ.

According to Saxon's lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, he was hired for the project in September 2021 and worked 16-hour days on the Tadao Ando-designed beach house.

Saxon claims he was sleeping on the home floor as he worked as 'project manager, caretaker and 24/7 security' for the property.

Saxon alleges that West only paid him for one week of work and ignored all his concerns, until finally he was fired in November 2021, after refusing to remove the home's windows and electricity.

Kanye proposed moving large generators inside the house, but Saxon was worried about it being a fire hazard.

Saxon alleges that Kanye threatened him and said he would be considered 'an enemy' if he did not fulfill Kanye's vision.

When Saxon continued to disagree, Kanye told him to 'get the hell out' according to the suit.

Saxon also claims the hip hop mogul told him, 'If you don't do what I say, you're not going to work for me, I'm not gonna be your friend anymore and you'll just see me on TV.'

After he told the father-of-four he doesn't watch TV, he was promptly fired on the spot.

In the lawsuit Saxon said the rapper's vision for the home was to make something like 'a bomb shelter from the 1910s', according to NBC News, and demolish the marble bathrooms, as well as remove the windows, plumbing and electricity.

He also reportedly wanted to replace the stairs with slides.

Saxon is now suing Kim Kardashian's ex-husband for several labor code violations, more than $1 million in unpaid wages, and damages.