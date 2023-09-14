Taylor Swift's $12,000 vintage ring BREAKS and goes missing at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift's costly mishap at MTV VMAs: Break's $12,000 vintage ring.

Taylor Swift seemingly suffered a mishap at the MTV VMAs, where she appeared to have broken the $12,000 vintage ring she wore.

Video footage captured the star holding up the vintage accessory, with the substantial diamond conspicuously absent from the center of the ring.



The incident prompted a collective effort, with Taylor herself joining in, to scour the area in hopes of locating the missing gem.

While their dedicated search unfolded, the outcome remained uncertain.

While Taylor was initially seen wearing the stunning bauble on the pink carpet, it was noticeably absent when she received the prestigious Video of the Year award. The singer was also notably ring-less at a VMAs afterparty.



The ring, an exquisite Van Cleef Arpels Onyx and Diamond Ring crafted from 18k Yellow Gold, was provided to Taylor by jewelry dealer Joseph Saidian & Sons, who have listed it for sale at $12,000, as reported by People.

They shared a photo of Taylor with her broken ring on their Instagram, along with a caption: "We are still forever Swifties!"



