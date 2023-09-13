Taylor Swift loud cheers for Selena Gomez over Calm Down win

To have a friend like Taylor Swift by your side is everything to ask for and Selena Gomez is lucky to have one. The enduring best buddies spent Tuesday's MTV Video Music Awards rooting for one another.

When Gomez and Rema won the Best Afrobeats award for their song Calm Down, Swift was seen showing her support for her friend. As Gomez received her prize on stage, Swift danced and raised her hands in the air.

Swift was recognized as the Best Pop award winner earlier in the evening. Swift delivered her first acceptance speech of the evening as Gomez was seen on camera remaining still the entire time.

The friends later posed for pictures as besties. Swift looked like she had just left her Reputation phase in a black dress with a thigh-high slit, while Gomez dazzled in a red gown.

Gomez was seen in one photo standing close to Swift and around the Karma singer.

Another image showed the women hugging joyfully, perhaps after one of Swift's victories was announced.

The pop star giants have been cooperating for years. At Swift's concert last month, Gomez got to spend some quality time with her younger sister, Gracie. Swift later that month provided support for Gomez's brand-new single, Single Soon.

Swift, who is up for eight prizes, already has the Song of the Year honor. In addition to other awards, she is competing for Video of the Year and Artist of the Year on Tuesday. Swift won the Song of the Year award, but Gomez and Rema are still in the running for Best Collaboration.



